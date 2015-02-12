LIMA Feb 12 Peru will ask Argentine energy
company Pluspetrol to leave a restive Amazonian town
in a natural gas block to calm tensions after protests against
the company this week left one dead and dozens injured.
Energy and Mines Minister Eleodoro Mayorga made the
announcement on Thursday in a televised speech before a crowd of
hundreds in Pichanaki, a town in Peru's central jungle region
Junin where locals have called for Pluspetrol's departure.
"I know one of your most important demands is that
Pluspetrol leave. I'm going to ask the company to leave
Pichanaki within three days, the time it needs to go and take
everything it has brought," Mayorga said to cheers and applause.
Pluspetrol did not respond immediately to requests for
comment.
Protesters in Pichanaki want Pluspetrol to abandon its
exploratory activities in natural gas block 108 because of fears
they will lead to pollution.
Pluspetrol said earlier this week that it was open to
dialogue and that it had not yet drilled any wells in the
concession, which extends over 300 kilometers (186 miles).
Pluspetrol won the rights to develop block 108, expected to
hold significant reserves of natural gas, in 2005. The
government approved its environmental impact study in 2013.
Street demonstrations in Pichanaki that started on Monday
were marked by clashes with police on Tuesday and Wednesday,
leaving one protester dead and 75 injured.
Mayorga and other cabinet members traveled to Pichanaki on
Wednesday to talk with protest leaders and encourage dialogue.
Pluspetrol is also struggling to end disputes in Peru's
northern Amazonian region of Loreto, where indigenous protesters
have taken control of oil wells and halted 3,100 barrels of
output per day in the country's biggest oil block.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Richard Chang)