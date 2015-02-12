(Adds company reaction and comment from Interior Ministry)
LIMA Feb 12 Peru will evaluate a natural gas
contract it signed with Pluspetrol in 2005 and is asking the
Argentine company to leave a restive Amazonian town following
deadly protests there, the government said on Thursday.
Pluspetrol started exploratory activities in natural gas
block 108 last year, upsetting locals in the town of Pichanaki
who fear it will lead to pollution and hurt farming.
Energy and Mines Minister Eleodoro Mayorga said he believes
the company has complied with its contract for developing block
108 but that the government must make sure.
"That contract must be evaluated," Mayorga said on state
television from Pichanaki, which is located in Peru's Amazonian
region of Junin.
"I would like to know about advances that have been made,
and if they've been made with all the permits this type of work
requires," Mayorga said.
Mayorga traveled to Pichanaki to calm tensions after street
protests against the company left one young man dead and dozens
injured on Tuesday.
The Interior Ministry said it is investigating the illegal
use of firearms by police personnel during the demonstrations.
Pluspetrol said in a statement that it has met all legal,
environmental and social requirements for exploratory work in
block 108, including more than 2,000 agreements with farmers and
communities.
Protesters in Pichanaki have called for Pluspetrol's
departure, a demand that Mayorga said he would try to fulfill.
"I'm going to ask the company to leave Pichanaki within
three days, the time it needs to go and take everything it has
brought," Mayorga told cheering crowds in a televised speech.
Pluspetrol said it would remove its remaining equipment from
Pichanaki in coming days, provided it is safe enough to do so.
Protesters vandalized and looted a storage unit used by
Pluspetrol on military land in Pichanaki on Tuesday, the army
said.
The government of President Ollanta Humala, a former leftist
military officer who turned to the right upon election in 2011,
okayed Pluspetrol's environmental study for block 108 in 2013.
The concession is expected to hold significant reserves of
natural gas.
Pluspetrol is also struggling to end conflicts in Peru's
northern Amazon, where indigenous protesters have taken control
of oil wells and halted 3,100 barrels of output per day in the
country's biggest oil block.
Pluspetrol also leads a consortium that operates Peru's
biggest natural gas field, known as Camisea.
