LIMA, April 20 Peruvian President Ollanta Humala
said on Friday that U.S.-based Newmont Mining should
carry out a more ambitious environmental mitigation plan if it
hopes to build its $4.8 billion Conga gold mine project.
Humala, who urged community activists to stop protesting
against the stalled mine's construction, said the government
would make sure the company adheres to strict social,
environmental and labor goals.
His comments to end a months-long impasse come two days
after independent environmental auditors encouraged the company
to build larger reservoirs to guarantee even more water supplies
and to preserve two lakes that would be displaced under the
company's original plan.
(Reporting By Terry Wade)