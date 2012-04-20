(Adds details, comment from mine opponent)
LIMA, April 20 Peruvian President Ollanta Humala
said on Friday that U.S.-based Newmont Mining should
carry out a more ambitious environmental mitigation plan if it
hopes to build its $4.8 billion Conga gold mine project.
Humala, who urged community activists to stop protesting
against the stalled mine's construction, said the government
would make sure the company adheres to strict social,
environmental and labor goals.
His comments to end a months-long impasse came two days
after independent environmental auditors encouraged the company
to build larger reservoirs to guarantee even more water
supplies. They also said the company should preserve two lakes
that would be displaced under the company's original plan.
"The company should meet the environmental and social
recommendations made by auditors. And the capacity of the
reservoirs should be at least four times greater than originally
proposed by the company so as to benefit more townspeople,"
Humala said in a televised address.
Newmont's plan to replace four alpine lakes with artificial
reservoirs fueled protests in the northern Cajamarca region late
last year as some townspeople feared the most expensive mine
ever attempted in Peru would leave local farmers without
sufficient water supplies and cause pollution. The mine's
construction has since been halted.
In a bid to gain confidence from locals, Humala's government
asked three European auditors to issue an evaluation of the
mine's environmental impact study, which was approved by the
previous government.
Newmont has not yet responded to Humala's latest comments
but has indicated it is willing to fine tune its mitigation
plan. It has also said the reservoirs as planned would guarantee
a year-round water supply for Cajamarca, whereas currently there
is a lack of water during the dry season.
Peru's environment minister has said some of recommendations
made by auditors would be relatively more costly and that the
company would have to decide if it still wants to proceed after
the government's recommendations.
Gregorio Santos, the president of the region of Cajamarca
who has opposed construction of the mine even though it would
generate some 10,000 jobs, said he was unmoved by Humala's
comments - which also included a promise that the government
would invest $1.9 billion in the region.
"No position has changed here," he said by radio from
Cajamarca. "The Conga project isn't viable."
(Reporting By Terry Wade; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)