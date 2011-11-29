* Protests grow, airport closed
* Environmental official resigns amid controversy
LIMA, Nov 29 Police clashed with protesters
opposed to Newmont Mining's (NEM.N) $4.8 billion Conga project
on Tuesday as President Ollanta Humala struggles to end an
increasingly bitter environmental dispute.
Authorities said two dozen people were injured by rubber
bullets and tear gas police fired to break up two protests
against the U.S. company's proposed gold mine, which would be
the biggest mining investment in Peruvian history.
The local airport in the Andean region of Cajamarca also
was shut as a precaution when marches and roadblocks entered
their sixth straight day and vandals tried to damage the
company's property.
Local political leaders want to stop the mine from being
built, saying it would replace a string of alpine lakes with
artificial reservoirs and cause pollution.
Protesters also have criticized Humala, a former leftist,
for moving too far to the right and for supporting the project,
which would generate thousands of jobs and enormous tax
revenues.
In a sign the issue was causing cracks within Humala's
diverse cabinet, Vice Minister for the Environment Jose de
Echave, who for years led an NGO that criticized big mining
projects, resigned.
He quit only days after the government said the project
would go forward despite a leaked memorandum from the
environment ministry saying it would hurt the local ecosytem.
Newmont has said its environmental study rigorously adhered
to the highest standards available. It has also said it would
try to attend to local concerns as much as possible so that the
mine can be built.
Emboldened protesters also called for the resignation of
Mines and Energy Minister Carlos Herrera, a key proponent of
the project.
Prime Minister Salomon Lerner pleaded for calm and urged
more dialogue to break an impasse that has become the most
important test of Humala's young presidency.
"We want to solve the entire problem of Cajamarca. It's
very important to assure the population that the issue of water
will be respected, so that agriculture can continue and mining
has a chance to develop," he said.
Humala campaigned on promises to steer more social spending
to rural towns to help defuse persistent social conflicts over
natural resources that have delayed billions of dollars in
investments in Peru, one of the world's top minerals exporters.
(Reporting by Omar Mariluz; Editing by Bill Trott)