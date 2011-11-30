LIMA, Nov 29 Newmont Mining ( NEM.N ) has temporarily suspended work on its $4.8 billion Conga gold project to calm violent protests and restart talks with the local community, the company's Peru chief said late on Tuesday.

Newmont's Carlos Santa Cruz said the decision was made following a request from Prime Minister Salomon Lerner, who said on state TV the government wants to promote mining investments while ensuring that local communities support projects. Opponents of the proposed Conga mine say it would hurt scarce water supplies. (Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Eric Walsh)