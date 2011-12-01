* Miners fear Cajamarca-style protests could spread

* $50 bln in mining, energy investment expected in 10 yrs

* $4.8 bln Conga mine is Humala's biggest test yet (Adds quotes, background)

By Marco Aquino

CUSCO, Peru, Dec 1 Peru's top miners and economic policy makers urged the government on Thursday to defend the crucial mining sector after violent protests halted work on the country's largest-ever mining investment.

Gathered in the Andes for an annual summit, business and policy leaders urged leftist President Ollanta Humala to be firm with protesters or risk losing some $50 billion in mining and oil investments private firms have pledged for the next decade.

"This is not the best signal," Central Bank President Julio Velarde told reporters two days after the government asked Newmont Mining (NEM.N) to stop construction work on the $4.8 billion Conga mine to buy time for dialogue with protesters.

The Conga impasse has become the biggest test yet for Humala, who is trying to govern as a centrist. He campaigned on promises to stand up for the rural poor but has more recently committed to providing stability for investors.

Thirty people have been injured in clashes between police and townspeople from the northern region of Cajamarca who want Conga canceled because they say the giant mine would replace a string of alpine lakes with artificial reservoirs.

"The risk is if this continues or expands," said Pedro Martinez, president of the national mining association.

There are some 200 social conflicts in Peru, according to the country's human rights agency, and many have been directed against the mining sector, which is responsible for 60 percent of the country's exports.

Miners have raked in record profits in recent years due to high metals prices. They have also frequently been the target of protests, mainly from the one-in-three poor Peruvians who have not benefited from a decade-long economic boom.

Humala has said he needs mining to fund new social programs but that he wants to ensure private companies adhere to rigorous social and environmental standards and take part in the country's boom.

"Foregoing major projects means we are turning off one of our engines of growth. Peru needs to have all its engines running in order to continue growing at high rates and better distribute wealth," said former Finance Minister Luis Carranza, often seen as the architect of Peru's economic boom.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper and silver producer and the sixth largest gold producer. Its economy has grown more than 6 percent on average for the past 10 years. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; writing by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Jim Marshall)