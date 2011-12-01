* Miners fear Cajamarca-style protests could spread
* $50 bln in mining, energy investment expected in 10 yrs
* $4.8 bln Conga mine is Humala's biggest test yet
(Adds quotes, background)
By Marco Aquino
CUSCO, Peru, Dec 1 Peru's top miners and
economic policy makers urged the government on Thursday to
defend the crucial mining sector after violent protests halted
work on the country's largest-ever mining investment.
Gathered in the Andes for an annual summit, business and
policy leaders urged leftist President Ollanta Humala to be
firm with protesters or risk losing some $50 billion in mining
and oil investments private firms have pledged for the next
decade.
"This is not the best signal," Central Bank President Julio
Velarde told reporters two days after the government asked
Newmont Mining (NEM.N) to stop construction work on the $4.8
billion Conga mine to buy time for dialogue with protesters.
The Conga impasse has become the biggest test yet for
Humala, who is trying to govern as a centrist. He campaigned on
promises to stand up for the rural poor but has more recently
committed to providing stability for investors.
Thirty people have been injured in clashes between police
and townspeople from the northern region of Cajamarca who want
Conga canceled because they say the giant mine would replace a
string of alpine lakes with artificial reservoirs.
"The risk is if this continues or expands," said Pedro
Martinez, president of the national mining association.
There are some 200 social conflicts in Peru, according to
the country's human rights agency, and many have been directed
against the mining sector, which is responsible for 60 percent
of the country's exports.
Miners have raked in record profits in recent years due to
high metals prices. They have also frequently been the target
of protests, mainly from the one-in-three poor Peruvians who
have not benefited from a decade-long economic boom.
Humala has said he needs mining to fund new social programs
but that he wants to ensure private companies adhere to
rigorous social and environmental standards and take part in
the country's boom.
"Foregoing major projects means we are turning off one of
our engines of growth. Peru needs to have all its engines
running in order to continue growing at high rates and better
distribute wealth," said former Finance Minister Luis Carranza,
often seen as the architect of Peru's economic boom.
Peru is the world's No. 2 copper and silver producer and
the sixth largest gold producer. Its economy has grown more
than 6 percent on average for the past 10 years.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; writing by Caroline Stauffer;
editing by Jim Marshall)