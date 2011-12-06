* Humala cracks down further after emergency measures
* $4.8 bln mine by U.S. firm biggest project ever in Peru
LIMA Dec 6 Peru's counterterrorism police on
Tuesday detained two leaders of protests that have stalled
Newmont Mining's (NEM.N) $4.8 billion Conga gold mine project,
in a widening crackdown by President Ollanta Humala.
Wilfredo Saavedra, the leader of the Environment Defense
Front of Cajamaraca, and Milton Sanchez, the head of a civic
association, said they were detained after addressing a panel
in Peru's Congress.
Sources at Dircote, Peru's counterterrorism police, said
the two were detained for "investigatory reasons."
Saavedra - who once spent a decade in prison for belonging
to the violent left-wing Tupac Amaru insurgency and has said
his past shouldn't be used against him - has emerged as a
high-profile leader in an environmental dispute that has tested
Humala's resolve to govern as a centrist who can simultaneously
help Peru's poor and attract foreign investment.
"We had given a talk about mining and the Conga project in
Congress and the police detained us when we left. We don't know
why," Sanchez said.
Humala, a former army officer who shed his leftist rhetoric
and recast himself as a moderate to win election in June,
invoked a state of emergency on Sunday to break 11 days of
protests that had shut roads, schools and hospitals in
Cajamarca.
The special powers suspend freedom of assembly and allow
the army to help police end marches and rallies against the
proposed gold mine. [ID:nN1E7B40C4]
An emboldened Humala has also scolded leaders of the
environmental protest for being "intransigent" and causing
weeks of mediation efforts to fail.
Protesters say the U.S. company's Conga mine would hurt
local water supplies and have demanded the government
permanently cancel it. But the government has said the largest
mining investment in Peruving history would generate thousands
of jobs and generate huge tax revenues.
The Conga project, which Newmont owns with Peruvian
precious metals miner Buenaventura (BVN.N), would produce
580,000 to 680,000 ounces of gold a year and open in 2014. It
sits 13,800 feet (4,200 metres) high in the Andes and has
reserves worth about $15 billion at current prices.
The impasse has highlighted Humala's struggle to neutralize
Peru's polarized political environment and some protesters have
accused Humala of having moved too far to the right and being
too nice to big business.
He has urged dialogue to solve the dispute, but a week ago
the government was forced to ask Newmont to temporarily halt
work on the Conga project after the protests turned violent.
Supporters of Saavedra and Sanchez gathered in front of the
police building where they were being held on Tuesday and
accused the government of trying to intimidate them and of
ignoring their rights.
"There's no order for their capture," said Anibal Apari, a
lawyer who defended U.S.-citizen Lori Berenson in a series of
legal battles for working with the Tupac Amaru insurgency.
(Reporting by Enrique Mandujano, Patricia Velez and Terry
Wade)