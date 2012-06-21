LIMA, June 21 Peruvian President Ollanta Humala
said on Thursday Newmont Mining has "finally identified"
with stricter environmental mitigation plans the government
requested for the Conga gold mine project.
Humala did not say if the company had specifically told the
government that it would accept calls for a more demanding
environmental plan and move forward with the $4.8 billion
project, which would be Peru's largest mining investment ever.
Conga has been stalled since November over protests by
community groups who say it would hurt water supplies and cause
pollution. The government has sought to mitigate the conflict by
asking Newmont to make slight changes to its proposal.
"We welcome the fact that they have finally identified with
our proposal," Humala told reporters when asked if Newmont had
accepted recommendations to build larger reservoirs that could
replace two or more alpine lakes.
Newmont, which says the project would guarantee year-round
water supplies in towns that currently suffer shortages,
declined to immediately comment on Humala's statement.
In an attempt to quell the protests against the mine, the
government hired outside experts to recommend improvements for
the project's environmental impact plan.
Conga, which is partly owned by local miner Buenaventura
, would produce between 580,000 and 680,000
ounces of gold annually.
Newmont said last month that it would take a decision in
late June on whether to push ahead with the project.
Peru, which has vast mineral resources, is the second
largest producer of copper and sixth of gold, but many mining
communities suffer from widespread poverty and complain Peru's
decade-long economic boom has passed them by.
