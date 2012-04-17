(Shortens headline)

LIMA, April 17 A team of independent environmental auditors said on Tuesday U.S.-based miner Newmont should make "substantive improvements" to its $4.8 billion Conga project in Peru.

The proposed gold mine would replace a string of alpine lakes with reservoirs and has irked some local community groups who say it would bring pollution or hurt scarce water supplies. (Reporting By Patricia Velez and Caroline Stauffer)