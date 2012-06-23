LIMA, June 22 Newmont Mining said on Friday it has accepted a stricter environmental mitigation plan for its $4.8 billion Conga gold mine and will resume work on the massive project.

Conga has been stalled since November because of ongoing protests by community groups who say it would hurt water supplies and cause pollution.

Newmont said that before the mine is built it will first build reservoirs that will guarantee year-round water supplies in towns that currently suffer shortages.

In an attempt to quell protests, the government hired outside experts to recommend improvements for the project's environmental impact plan.

President Ollanta Humala indicated on Thursday that Newmont was about to formally accept the recommended changes and he is slated to address the issue on Saturday in a nationwide address. (Reporting By Terry Wade and Marco Aquino)