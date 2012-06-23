LIMA, June 22 Newmont Mining said on
Friday it has accepted a stricter environmental mitigation plan
for its $4.8 billion Conga gold mine and will resume work on the
massive project.
Conga has been stalled since November because of ongoing
protests by community groups who say it would hurt water
supplies and cause pollution.
Newmont said that before the mine is built it will first
build reservoirs that will guarantee year-round water supplies
in towns that currently suffer shortages.
In an attempt to quell protests, the government hired
outside experts to recommend improvements for the project's
environmental impact plan.
President Ollanta Humala indicated on Thursday that Newmont
was about to formally accept the recommended changes and he is
slated to address the issue on Saturday in a nationwide address.
(Reporting By Terry Wade and Marco Aquino)