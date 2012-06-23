(Adds details, quotes)
LIMA, June 22 Newmont Mining said on
Friday it has accepted a stricter environmental mitigation plan
for its $4.8 billion Conga gold mine and could resume work on
the massive project.
Conga, the biggest mining project ever proposed in Peru, has
been stalled since November because of ongoing protests by
community groups who say it would hurt water supplies and cause
pollution.
Newmont said that before the mine is built it will first
build reservoirs that will guarantee year-round water supplies
in towns that currently suffer shortages.
In an attempt to quell protests, the government had hired
outside experts to recommend improvements to the company's own
environmental impact plan.
President Ollanta Humala said on Thursday that Newmont had
"finally identified" with the recommended changes that urged the
company to build larger reservoirs that would replace two or
more in a string of alpine lakes..
Humala is slated to address the issue on Saturday in a
nationwide address where he is expected to call for more
mediation to calm dozens of social conflicts over the spoils of
natural resources.
"We have ratified our decision to implement the
recommendations international auditors made to the environmental
impact study for the Conga project," Newmont's head of South
America, Carlos Santa Cruz, said in a statement.
"We share the government's call for dialogue, for the vast
majority of civil society in Peru," Santa Cruz said in reference
to local political leaders in the northern Andean region of
Cajamarca who are leading protests to halt the mine. Gregorio
Santos, the president of Cajamarca, did not immediately react to
Newmont's announcement.
Conga, which is partly owned by local miner Buenaventura
, would produce between 580,000 and 680,000
ounces of gold annually.
Peru, which has vast mineral resources, is the second
largest producer of copper and sixth of gold, but many mining
communities suffer from widespread poverty and complain Peru's
decade-long economic boom has passed them by.
(Reporting by Terry Wade and Marco Aquino; editing by Carol
Bishopric)