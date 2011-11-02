* Gov't tries to end conflict over massive investment plan
* Humala campaigned on promises to calm social tensions
* Both companies have expressed confidence in project
By Patricia Velez
CAJAMARCA, Peru, Nov 2 Peru's government tried
on Wednesday to broker a truce with angry protesters who are
opposed to Newmont Mining's (NEM.N) $4.8 billion Conga project,
the biggest mining investment in the country's history.
The new gold mine would generate hundreds of millions of
dollars in taxes and royalties for the government, but Mines
and Energy Minister Carlos Herrera said to be built it must win
the approval of the local community, which is worried the mine
would cause pollution and sap water supplies.
President Ollanta Humala, who campaigned on promises to end
hundreds of conflicts over natural resources that have delayed
mining and oil projects, sent Herrera and two other cabinet
members to the Andean city of Cajamarca to hold a formal
dialogue between the company and the local community.
"Violence isn't the way to resolve disagreements. All
opinions will be heard and respected, that's why we are here,"
Herrera told reporters.
"Peru needs wealth but with inclusion ... we all want
mining that is done responsibly, that respects the environment
and social needs."
Protests last month at the mine turned violent and some
local residents have threatened to invade Newmont's mining camp
in the Andean region of Cajamarca on Thursday unless the U.S.
company abandons its project -- an outcome that appears highly
unlikely.
Though Herrera said the project needs community support to
proceed, he also criticized local community groups for waiting
until now to voice opposition to the project, a full year after
its environmental impact study was approved.
"It doesn't leave a good impression when people don't
fulfill their promises or disregard them a year after making
them," he said earlier on Wednesday before flying to
Cajamarca.
Newmont owns the Conga project with Peruvian precious
metals miner Buenaventura (BVN.N). Both companies have said
they are confident the project will proceed.
At least 200 communities nationwide in Peru have organized
to stop mining or oil projects, usually over environmental
concerns or to demand direct economic benefits in rural towns.
Critics say former President Alan Garcia did too little to
prevent the conflicts, which often turned violent. More than
three dozen people have died in clashes with police over the
last few years during protests over natural resources
projects.
Humala, who took office in July, is trying to steer more
social spending to poor towns, financed by higher taxes and
royalties on mining companies.
The conflicts over natural resource projects threaten to
hold up about $50 billion in investments expected over the next
decade in Peru, a leading global minerals exporter.
