* Gov't tries to end conflict over massive investment plan
* Humala campaigned on promises to calm social tensions
* Both companies have expressed confidence in project
(Updates with regional leaders, adds quotes)
By Patricia Velez
CAJAMARCA, Peru, Nov 2 Political and community
leaders in Peru's Cajamarca region demanded on Wednesday that
Newmont Mining (NEM.N) abandon its $4.8 billion Conga project
and said the central government's efforts to broker a truce had
failed.
The new gold mine would be the largest in the history of
Peruvian mining and would generate hundreds of millions of
dollars in taxes and royalties for the central government.
But regional leaders and community groups say it would
cause pollution and sap supplies of water used by farmers.
Resolving the dispute represents a crucial test for
President Ollanta Humala, who campaigned on promises to end
hundreds of conflicts over natural resources that have delayed
billions of dollars in mining and oil projects nationwide.
"No accord was reached," Gregorio Santos, president of the
region of Cajamarca, said after the central government met with
both sides to try to negotiate an agreement.
"Our demand is that the Conga project be suspended. It's
the request of the municipalities and the regional government,"
Santos said.
Santos said he would organize a massive protest in the
region next Wednesday unless his request were honored -- which
appears highly unlikely
On Thursday, protesters are also expected to head to the
U.S. company's mining camp to press their demands, said
Wilfredo Saavedra, head of a community group called the Front
for the Environmental Defense of Cajamarca.
Newmont officials who were at the talks held on Wednesday
were not available to comment.
MINISTER URGES DIALOGUE
Humala's mediation team, which included three cabinet
ministers, did not say if it moved both sides closer to an
agreement at talks it hosted on Wednesday.
But Mines and Energy Minister Carlos Herrera urged
dialogue.
"Violence isn't the way to resolve disagreements. All
opinions will be heard and respected, that's why we are here,"
Herrera told reporters.
"Peru needs wealth but with inclusion ... we all want
mining that is done responsibly, that respects the environment
and social needs."
Though Herrera said the project needs community support to
proceed, he also criticized local community groups for waiting
until now to voice opposition to the project, a full year after
its environmental impact study was approved.
"It doesn't leave a good impression when people don't
fulfill their promises or disregard them a year after making
them," he said earlier on Wednesday before flying to
Cajamarca.
Newmont owns the Conga project with Peruvian precious
metals miner Buenaventura (BVN.N). Both companies have
previously said they are confident the project, which is
essentially an expansion of its existing Yanacocha gold mine,
will proceed.
At least 200 communities nationwide in Peru have organized
to stop mining or oil projects, usually over environmental
concerns or to demand direct economic benefits in rural towns.
Critics say former President Alan Garcia did too little to
prevent the conflicts, which often turned violent. More than
three dozen people have died in clashes with police over the
last few years during protests over natural resources
projects.
Humala, who took office in July, is trying to steer more
social spending to poor towns, where many of the one third of
Peruvians in poverty live. The expanding welfare net will
partly be financed by higher taxes and royalties on mining
companies.
The conflicts over natural resource projects threaten to
hold up about $50 billion in investments expected over the next
decade in Peru, a leading global minerals exporter.
(Additional reporting by Omar Mariluz in Lima; Writing by
Terry Wade; editing by Jim Marshall, Carol Bishopric, Gary
Hill)