* Gov't tries to end conflict over massive investment plan

* Humala campaigned on promises to calm social tensions

* Both companies have expressed confidence in project (Updates with regional leaders, adds quotes)

By Patricia Velez

CAJAMARCA, Peru, Nov 2 Political and community leaders in Peru's Cajamarca region demanded on Wednesday that Newmont Mining (NEM.N) abandon its $4.8 billion Conga project and said the central government's efforts to broker a truce had failed.

The new gold mine would be the largest in the history of Peruvian mining and would generate hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes and royalties for the central government.

But regional leaders and community groups say it would cause pollution and sap supplies of water used by farmers.

Resolving the dispute represents a crucial test for President Ollanta Humala, who campaigned on promises to end hundreds of conflicts over natural resources that have delayed billions of dollars in mining and oil projects nationwide.

"No accord was reached," Gregorio Santos, president of the region of Cajamarca, said after the central government met with both sides to try to negotiate an agreement.

"Our demand is that the Conga project be suspended. It's the request of the municipalities and the regional government," Santos said.

Santos said he would organize a massive protest in the region next Wednesday unless his request were honored -- which appears highly unlikely

On Thursday, protesters are also expected to head to the U.S. company's mining camp to press their demands, said Wilfredo Saavedra, head of a community group called the Front for the Environmental Defense of Cajamarca.

Newmont officials who were at the talks held on Wednesday were not available to comment.

MINISTER URGES DIALOGUE

Humala's mediation team, which included three cabinet ministers, did not say if it moved both sides closer to an agreement at talks it hosted on Wednesday.

But Mines and Energy Minister Carlos Herrera urged dialogue.

"Violence isn't the way to resolve disagreements. All opinions will be heard and respected, that's why we are here," Herrera told reporters.

"Peru needs wealth but with inclusion ... we all want mining that is done responsibly, that respects the environment and social needs."

Though Herrera said the project needs community support to proceed, he also criticized local community groups for waiting until now to voice opposition to the project, a full year after its environmental impact study was approved.

"It doesn't leave a good impression when people don't fulfill their promises or disregard them a year after making them," he said earlier on Wednesday before flying to Cajamarca.

Newmont owns the Conga project with Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura (BVN.N). Both companies have previously said they are confident the project, which is essentially an expansion of its existing Yanacocha gold mine, will proceed.

At least 200 communities nationwide in Peru have organized to stop mining or oil projects, usually over environmental concerns or to demand direct economic benefits in rural towns.

Critics say former President Alan Garcia did too little to prevent the conflicts, which often turned violent. More than three dozen people have died in clashes with police over the last few years during protests over natural resources projects.

Humala, who took office in July, is trying to steer more social spending to poor towns, where many of the one third of Peruvians in poverty live. The expanding welfare net will partly be financed by higher taxes and royalties on mining companies.

The conflicts over natural resource projects threaten to hold up about $50 billion in investments expected over the next decade in Peru, a leading global minerals exporter. (Additional reporting by Omar Mariluz in Lima; Writing by Terry Wade; editing by Jim Marshall, Carol Bishopric, Gary Hill)