* Cajamarca region launches protest Wednesday
* Peru working on social development fund with Newmont
* Locals worried about environmental impacts
By Terry Wade and Marco Aquino
LIMA, Nov 9 A one-day protest by communities in
the northern region of Cajamarca on Wednesday against Newmont's
$4.8 billion Conga gold project was peaceful and did not hurt
mining operations, the government and the company said.
Local political leaders in the northern region of Cajamarca
have demanded the company abandon the mining project, the most
expensive in Peru's history, because they fear it will pollute
the air with dust and displace four lakes that are important
water sources.
But Peru's central government, which is trying to mediate
the dispute, said it has made some progress calming tensions
and was working with the company to set up a "social fund" to
provide funding for community projects.
A Newmont (NEM.N) spokesman said work continued normally at
its sprawling Yanacocha mine nearby and that work was
temporarily halted at the Conga project as a precaution. Conga
is not scheduled to begin producing gold for about three more
years.
"Cajamarca remained peaceful and though there were some
reports of roadblocks the airport was operating normally," said
Victor Caballero, who is managing mediation efforts as the head
of conflict prevention in the prime minister's office.
Wilfredo Saavedra, one of the organizers of the protest,
said dozens of protesters had blocked access to the Minas Conga
project.
"In the city, traffic and trade is restricted and we are in
a peaceful demonstration," he said.
The government says it is working to see if the company's
environmental impact plan could be improved upon so as to
obtain the support of local communities.
President Ollanta Humala took office in July promising to
end debilitating social conflicts over natural resources in
Peru, a leading global metals exporter. The previous government
approved the impact plan last year, but since then local
communities have voiced opposition to the project.
Caballero said local farmers were worried that reservoirs
the company plans to build to replace the lakes might not
adequately seep water to irrigate their fields.
He said experts would review plans for the reservoir to see
what kinds of materials could be used to ensure water would
seep out of the bed of the reservoir and reach agricultural
fields.
"The company needs to show flexibility, it can't impose an
environmental impact study that doesn't have community
support," Caballero told Reuters.
A Newmont spokesman said the company's environmental plan
included input from thousands of people and "was one of the
most robust and transparent ever conducted for a natural
resource development in Peru."
Humala has said he would make sure the mine is built. It is
expected to produce between 580,000 and 680,000 ounces of gold
per year and be a lucrative source of tax revenue.
Humala, who won strong support from the rural poor in the
June presidential election, took office pledging to end nagging
social conflicts through dialogue. Conga is a key test of his
team's ability to resolve conflicts.
The government has also been trying for more than a month
to broker a wage accord and end a strike at Freeport McMoRan's
(FCX.N) Cerro Verde mine, which churns out 2 percent of global
copper supply. The strike has not markedly impacted prices and
the company has said it is mining at about two-thirds of normal
capacity.
(Reporting by Terry Wade and Marco Aquino; editing by Jim
Marshall)
