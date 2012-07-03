UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
LIMA, July 3 Peru may suspend freedom of assembly in the northern region of Cajamarca, Prime Minister Oscar Valdes said on Tuesday, after a rally against Newmont Mining's $5 billion Conga mine turned violent, killing two and injuring 21.
President Ollanta Humala's government has implemented emergency measures to curb anti-mining protests on at least two previous occasions in the world's No. 2 copper producer. (Reporting By Lima Newsroom)
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.