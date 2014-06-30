LIMA, June 30 The jailed governor of a
mineral-rich region in Peru who helped derail Newmont's $5
billion Conga gold project will run for re-election on an
anti-mining ticket this year from prison, his party said on
Monday.
A federal judge in Lima last week ordered Gregorio Santos
imprisoned for 14 months, saying he might flee the country while
public prosecutors prepare corruption charges against him.
Peruvian law does not prohibit detained citizens from
running for office unless sentenced with a crime, the electoral
authority said.
Santos will continue to appeal to detractors of the Conga
project in Peru's northern region of Cajamarca by going forward
with his campaign, said Olmedo Auris, vice president of Santos's
party, Movimiento de Afirmacion Social, or MAS.
Porfirio Medina will campaign for Santos on the ground in
Cajamarca as his deputy governor and run his office if they win,
Auris said. Regional elections are in October.
Santos's bid clouds expectations that Newmont and
junior partner Buenaventura will get Conga off the
ground now that its most powerful opponent is behind bars.
The companies stopped construction on the massive gold
project in 2011 after protests led by Santos, a fiery former
peasant patrol leader, ended in clashes with police.
Buenaventura's share price jumped 6.94 percent after Santos
was imprisoned last Wednesday. Conga would offset dwindling gold
deposits at the companies' nearby Yanacocha mine.
Opponents say Conga would pollute or deplete water sources
used by Andean peasants, and they have rejected the companies'
plans to build reservoirs for community use.
It is unclear how much support Santos still has with voters
in Cajamarca, which ranked as the country's poorest region last
year with more than half of its population living in poverty,
according to state statistics agency Inei.
Auris said Santos's campaign will emphasize Conga and his
imprisonment, which he described as politically motivated and
intended to pave the way for the project.
The public prosecutor investigating Santos said last week
that Santos got kickbacks on 11 local public works projects.
Santos has denied the accusations. He is the third governor
put in preventive prison in recent months as the attorney
general's office cracks down on corruption of local officials.
Newmont controls 51.35 percent of Conga, Buenaventura 43.65
percent, and the International Finance Corporation 5 percent.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Leslie Adler)