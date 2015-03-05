LIMA, March 5 Indigenous villagers in Peru have
reached a negotiated settlement with Occidental Petroleum Corp
, which they had sued for allegedly polluting their lands
over three decades, the two sides said on Thursday.
The oil producer agreed to fund development programs for the
five Achuar communities in Peru's Amazon, which first filed a
lawsuit in 2007, said Marco Simons, who represented them in
court for the not-for-profit group EarthRights International.
A joint statement between the two parties was read by Simons
at a news briefing in Lima. Occidental had no further comment
other than what was in the statement.
A confidentiality clause prohibits the parties from
revealing the size of the negotiated settlement, but both sides
said they were pleased. Occidental has denied charges its
operations in Peru polluted the environment.
"We've reached our objective of teaching the company a
lesson," said Achuar villager Adolfina Garcia at a news
conference in Lima, the Peruvian capital.
The communities had alleged Occidental spilled oil and
dumped toxic waste while operating Peru's biggest oil block,
triggering widespread health problems.
Garcia said she believes her 11-year-old son died because he
drank water from a river polluted by Occidental.
The plaintiffs filed their lawsuit in a federal court in Los
Angeles, California, where Occidental used to be based, arguing
Peruvian courts would shield Occidental.
Occidental lost its bid to have the lawsuit dismissed from
U.S. courts in 2010.
The settlement agreement was reached in September of 2013
but the terms barred an announcement until now, Simons said.
Occidental operated Peru's oil block 1-AB from 1971 to 2000
before selling its operations to Argentine firm Pluspetrol.
Pluspetrol's contract is set to end in August of this year,
and it has also been struggling to end several disputes with
indigenous communities over pollution.
Indigenous communities are considering taking Pluspetrol to
court if they cannot reach an agreement on environmental
problems, said Achuar leader Arly Sandi from the town of Sauki.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Diane Craft)