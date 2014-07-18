LIMA, July 17 Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht plans to build a $5 billion natural gas pipeline in Peru by 2018, more than a year before a deadline, and it is now in financing talks with global banks, an executive with the firm said Thursday.

Last month Peru awarded Odebrecht the rights to build and manage the pipeline together with junior partner Enagas , a Spanish gas grid operator that controls a 25 percent stake.

The 1,000-km (620-mile) pipeline, which Peru had scheduled for completion within five years, will connect vast gas deposits in Peru's southeastern jungle with fast-growing electrical demand on the southern coast.

"The whole project will likely be finished in December of 2017, which is 14 months ahead of schedule," said Jorge Barata, the executive director of Odebrecht Latinvest.

Odebrecht Latinvest is the company's investment unit for Latin America.

Odebrecht will make quick progress on the pipeline in part because it spent years laying the groundwork with a similar duct that never came to fruition, Barata said.

The family-owned company once planned to build a pipeline that would trace a similar route in southern Peru, but after that project stalled the government said it would tender a similar one.

The natural gas pipeline in southern Peru is crucial to President Ollanta Humala's pledge to secure affordable fuel for the poor, feed thermoelectric plants on the coast and provide the raw material needed for a future petrochemical hub.

Several global mining companies, including Southern Copper and Freeport McMoRan, operate in southern Peru.

The government had already approved the environmental impact study for Odebrecht's previous project, said Barata, and the company hopes to only need to tweak it to get a green light for the new one.

Work will probably begin in September, he said.

The pipeline will be able to transport 1.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day, but capacity could be boosted to 1.6 billion if the company upgrades the duct with compressors, Barata said.

He said he expects initial demand of 820 million cubic feet to rise significantly.

Barata said construction will require a total investment of $5 billion - $1 billion more than the figure previously given by the government. The company plans on borrowing $4 billion and will draw on its own coffers for the remaining billion.

Barata said Odebrecht is still considering building a polyduct to transport hydrocarbon liquids along a similar path.

A separate duct for liquids would be a purely private endeavor, Barata said, but would benefit from logistics and infrastructure set up for the natural gas pipeline.

"That will allow us to provide a more affordable liquids pipeline, and with that we all win," Barata said. "We are going to talk with each of the producers (of liquids) to gauge their interest." (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Ken Wills)