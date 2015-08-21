LIMA Aug 21 Peru will give Pacific Exploration
and Production Corporation a two-year service contract
for developing the country's biggest oil block, state regulator
Perupetro said Friday.
The Canadian company, which changed its name from Pacific
Rubiales Energy Corp last week, will take over
oil block 192 after current operator Pluspetrol's contract
expires in eight days.
A deal was reached through private talks after a 30-year
contract for the concession failed to draw any bids in an
auction last month.
State-owned energy company Petroperu will not take a
minority stake in the oil block as permitted by law, Perupetro
president Rafael Zoeger said at a press conference.
