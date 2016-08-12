LIMA Aug 11 Peru's new energy and mines minister, Gonzalo Tamayo, said on Thursday fixing Peru's 40-year-old oil pipeline will be a top priority after a series of spills in the Amazon shuttered it this year.

Tamayo said in an interview it would take at least a year, and maybe a year and a half, to completely repair the 1,106-kilometer (687-mile) pipeline and prevent future leaks after four so far this year.

Peru's relatively small oil output fell to about 37,000 barrels per day after the pipeline, operated by state-owned energy company Petroperu, was closed in February and drilling at two oil blocks ground to a halt.

Tamayo said future output and investments were also at risk.

"To explore in the jungle you need infrastructure. Renovating that infrastructure will allow us to reactivate the interest of investors once the price of oil improves," Tamayo told Reuters.

The pipeline is one of several problems in the energy sector - from a stalled natural gas pipeline project to a leaderless Petroperu - that President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski inherited upon taking office two weeks ago.

While three oil spills of at least 3,600 barrels happened during former president Ollanta Humala's term, polluting rivers and prompting indigenous tribe to take officials hostage, the fourth happened on Kuczynski's watch on Wednesday.

"We're evaluating the reasons behind those ruptures right now and given the results we'll look at options," Tamayo said.

He attributed the frequent ruptures in the pipeline in general in recent years - at least 20 since 2011 according to the ombudsman - to wear-and-tear, lack of maintenance, natural disasters and "human acts."

Environmental regulator OEFA said the latest spill, in a ravine in the region Amazonas, was due to a saw cutting the pipe. OEFA has blamed previous spills on poor maintenance by Petroperu.

A new president of Petroperu has not been named since the previous head was ousted in June after the company was found to have illegally pumped crude through the pipeline as it was supposed to be undergoing repairs.

Tamayo said that the government planned to jumpstart mining activity by investing in public works near mineral deposits to help build community support after two major projects were derailed by local protests in recent years.

"We've started to discuss the 2017 budget and see how to finance it," Tamayo said. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes and Marco Aquino, Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by Ed Davies)