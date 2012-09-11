LIMA, Sept 11 An indigenous group in Peru's
Amazon has taken over and stopped production at nine oil wells
that belong to Maple Energy, a tribal leader and the company
said on Tuesday.
Maple Energy , a small energy producer
headquartered in Peru, said the action has slowed its
production of low sulphur crude oil from the Maquia oil field
near the Ucayali River in Loreto, Peru's northernmost region.
The conflict, one of more than 200 in Peru over natural
resources, comes as President Ollanta Humala implements a new
law in the same jungle region that is designed to prevent
disputes by giving indigenous communities more say over
extractive activities on their land.
Lizardo Cauper, a leader of the Shipibo indigenous people in
the Canaan de Cachiyacu community, said some 400 locals
peacefully occupied nine company wells on their ancestral land
on September 2. He said they will continue to hold them until
the government forces Maple Energy to clean up a series of oil
spills, the last of which happened on July 23.
Maple Energy did not provide further details or comment on
Cauper's claims.
Cauper said the company has paid the community $9,000 per
year since negotiations in 2005 and given them computers with
access to the Internet.
"But none of that means anything if we don't have clean
water, a clean environment and our health," he said by phone,
adding that many members of his community have fallen sick from
the company's pollution.
The Loreto region has been in the spotlight as Environment
Minister Manuel Pulgar-Vidal conducts the first government-led
"consultation" with indigenous communities there. The government
plans to auction off rights to their lands and the country's
largest oil block later this year.
The so-called prior consultation law, passed last year,
requires the government to try to reach an agreement with
communities before natural resource projects can go forward.
Cauper said his community was never consulted about Maple
Energy's oil drilling on their territory, which began in 1994.
He said no one has addressed persistent contamination there
since then.
"If the laws in place now that should force companies to
clean up aren't working, why should the consultation law?" he
said.
The prior consultation law was the first of a series of
reforms the Humala administration has proposed to prevent
conflicts over natural resources that often turn deadly and
threaten some $50 billion in investments over the next decade.
The government is now seeking to double the maximum
penalties for polluting companies and is moving approval of
environmental impact studies from the mining to the environment
ministry.