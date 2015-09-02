LIMA, Sept 1 Indigenous protesters in Peru
seized oil wells in an Amazonian oil block on Tuesday and said
they also planned to halt output in a neighboring concession to
press the government to address pollution and compensation
demands.
Achuar communities shut down 11 wells and took control of an
airdrome in oil block 8 to demand clean water, reparations for
oil pollution and more pay for the use of native land, said
Carlos Sandi, chief of the indigenous federation Feconaco.
Argentine energy firm Pluspetrol, which operates block 8,
said daily output of about 8,500 barrels per day had stopped.
The company urged protesters in block 8 to seek dialogue.
"So far, however, they insist on holding control of
installations," Pluspetrol said in a statement.
Sandi said the Achuar in oil block 192 would soon seize
wells there following a dispute with the government over
proceeds for communities in a new contract awarded to Pacific
Exploration and Production Corporation.
Both oil blocks are in Peru's northern region of Loreto.
"The decision (to seize wells) has been made, we just need
to wrap up some coordinations," Sandi said.
Peru signed a last-minute deal with Pacific for the rights
to tap oil block 192 for the next two years after an open
auction for a 30-year contract failed to draw any bids last
month.
The government included benefits for some indigenous
communities in the new contract but a stalemate with others over
their share of oil profits left many out.
Representatives of Pacific could not be reached outside of
regular business hours.
Pluspetrol previously operated block 192, which produces
about 12,000 barrels per day.
Native protesters have halted output from block 192 several
times in recent years to demand the government clean up spills
and give them more compensation. Peru has declared several
environmental emergencies there because of oil pollution.
Peru is rife with conflicts over mining and energy projects.
The South American country is a relatively small oil producer
and imports crude to meet local demand.
