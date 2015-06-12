LIMA, June 12 Petroperu plans to issue $2.7 billion in global bonds, likely with a 30-year maturity, by the end of November to finance an expansion of its Talara refinery, the president of the state-owned energy company said on Friday.

"We think the bond sales should culminate in November of this year for the entire debt ... $2.7 billion," German Velasquez said in an interview.

Velasquez added that Petroperu would likely take up its option on a 25 percent stake in Peru's most productive oil block next month. (Reporting By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)