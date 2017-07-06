LIMA, July 6 Peru is planning to hold a new
auction for a natural gas pipeline in the first half of 2018
after rescinding a $5 billion contract for the project with
Brazil's scandal-racked Odebrecht,
the head of state bidding agency Proinversion said on Thursday.
The government rescinded the contract for the proposed
1,134-kilometer (705-mile) pipeline in January after the
consortium led by Odebrecht missed a financing deadline amid a
growing graft scandal.
Proinversion director Alvaro Quijandria said the project's
design might change following a feasibility study under way now
based on the original plan.
The next operator will have the option of buying the assets
that the Odebrecht consortium had invested in the project, the
value of which will be determined by an audit that has not yet
started, said Quijandria.
The Odebrecht consortium said the pipeline was about a third
finished when work on it stopped in mid 2016. Peruvian builder
Grana y Montero , Odebrecht's junior partner on
the project, has said that the consortium invested about $2
billion in the project.
Odebrecht once played a large role in building Peru's public
work projects but the company has been barred from bidding on
new contracts since acknowledging late last year that it
distributed millions of dollars in bribes across Latin America.
"We think we can diversify the origin of investments a bit,"
Quijandria said on the sidelines of an auction for a project to
dredge and maintain a navigable waterway in the Amazon.
The $95 million waterway project was awarded to a consortium
formed by a subsidiary of China's state-run Power Construction
Corporation of China and Peruvian builder
Construccion y Administracion SA.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)