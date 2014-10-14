LIMA Oct 14 The expansion of Peru's main
natural gas pipeline has been delayed by nearly a year because
of threats posed by insurgents and is now set to wrap up in the
first quarter of 2016, the pipeline operator said on Tuesday.
Expansion work is now 55 percent complete and will cost some
$475 million in total, said Ricardo Ferreiro, the general
manager of Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP).
The pipeline now moves natural gas from Peru's abundant
Camisea gas fields in its southern jungle to the central coast.
The expansion project will more than double its carrying
capacity from 610 million cubic feet per day to 1.54 billion
cubic feet, Ferreiro said.
But the lingering presence of a remnant band of Shining Path
rebels in a coca-growing region near the Camisea gas fields has
slowed the pace of construction, Ferreiro said.
In 2012, the Shining Path kidnapped a few dozen contract
employees of TGP before releasing them unharmed days later.
Since then, TGP has reported rebel attacks on its
infrastructure and threats to its workers.
"The security problem is still present," Ferreiro said at an
energy event. "But we have the support of the state, which has
put security forces in the area that allow us to work."
The Shining Path is widely believed to coordinate with drug
traffickers in a swath of jungle valleys known as the VRAEM.
Rebels were suspected of killing a soldier and wounding five
others on Monday.
The pipeline expansion is seen as key to helping satisfy
surging demand for natural gas on Peru's coast, where most
economic activity takes place and most of the country lives.
About half of electricity generated in Peru comes from
natural gas, which is also increasingly fueling cars and buses.
The Camisea gas fields are tapped by a consortium led by
Argentine energy company Pluspetrol.
Earlier this year, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
became the largest shareholder in TGP, controlling a 36.8
percent stake in the Peruvian company.
(Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Chris Reese)