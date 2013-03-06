LIMA, March 6 A plane chartered by a small
Peruvian gold mining company with nine people on board crashed
on Wednesday in northern Peru, the company, Retamas, said.
Locals in the region told the Peruvian radio program RPP
that the plane had crashed and burned after hitting power lines
near an airport and that they had found the charred remains of
the plane and those on board.
The company could not confirm that anyone had died and did
not say what caused the crash. Seven of those aboard the plane
were Retamas employees.
"A team of rescue workers has been dispatched to the area to
attend to the emergency. The reasons for the accident are still
unknown," the company said in a statement.
The plane left Lima early Wednesday for the La Libertad
region in northwestern Peru, the local airports administrator
CORPAC said.
Retamas is among Peru's top ten gold producers. Peru, the
sixth largest gold producer in the world, exported more than 160
tonnes of gold last year.
(Reporting By Marco Aquino; editing by Christopher Wilson)