BRIEF-General Motors says Maven introduces reserve, a new monthly offering for members
* General Motors says Maven introduces reserve, a new monthly offering for members
LIMA Oct 29 Peruvian Prime Minister Juan Jimenez said on Tuesday that he is leaving President Ollanta Humala's government after presiding over a 15-month period of relative calm in the Andean country rife with social conflicts.
Jimenez, a former human rights lawyer, also confirmed in a televised interview that his replacement will be Cesar Villanueva, the current regional president of the northern department of San Martin.
* General Motors says Maven introduces reserve, a new monthly offering for members
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals provides clinical pipeline update and reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* A. H. Belo Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results