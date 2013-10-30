LIMA Oct 29 Peruvian Prime Minister Juan Jimenez said on Tuesday that he is leaving President Ollanta Humala's government after presiding over a 15-month period of relative calm in the Andean country rife with social conflicts.

Jimenez, a former human rights lawyer, also confirmed in a televised interview that his replacement will be Cesar Villanueva, the current regional president of the northern department of San Martin.