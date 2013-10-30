LIMA Oct 30 Peruvian President Ollanta Humala
is reshuffling his Cabinet after asking his prime minister to
leave, part of an investor-friendly effort to push through
stalled reforms and projects, sources said Wednesday.
Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla, an ally of investors,
will remain in office, four sources familiar with Humala's plans
told Reuters. Two of them said Humala will change at least five
of his 18 ministers.
Energy and Mines Minister Jorge Merino will also stay on, a
separate source in his ministry told Reuters.
The regional governor and former business manager whom
Humala has tapped as his fourth prime minister, Cesar
Villanueva, has been praised by leaders across the political
spectrum - except the far left - as an effective leader and savy
politician.
The move makes clear that Humala, once a radical nationalist
who was elected in 2011 on promises to make sure the poor
benefit from Peru's mining-fueled economic boom, intends to
continue adhering to orthodox economic policies.
"The market sees this as positive given Villanueva's
administration and the fact that it doesn't mean a change to the
political economy," said Pedro Tuesta, an economist with 4Cast.
Humala has struggled to carry out controversial reforms to
the civil service, education and health care amid large protests
staged by government employees, university students and labor
unions.
At the same time, several mining projects have been held up
by communities worried about water supplies - threatening to
hold up Peru's $57 billion pipeline of mining investments.
Outgoing Prime Minister Juan Jimenez presided over 15 months
of Humala's most centrist Cabinet so far, during a period marked
by relative calm in the Andean country rife with social
conflicts.
But many in the country's powerful mining industry have
complained the Humala administration has been slow at cutting
red tape and brokering deals with Andean towns at a time when
Peru's economy has slowed on weaker mining exports.
Villanueva, a member of the center-left Fuerza Social party,
once backed Cajamarca Regional President Gregorio Santos in his
opposition to Newmont Mining's $5 billion controversial
Conga gold project.
He later changed his position, and Santos distanced himself
from Villanueva on Twitter Wednesday.
Jimenez had been leading a rocky effort to improve ties
between Humala's government and political opponents - a
challenge that Villanueva said he would eagerly tackle.
Former president and free-market crusader Alan Garcia, often
eager to criticize Humala, welcomed Villanueva.
"He's a very good choice," Garcia told RPP media. "He is an
official who knows how to act."
Villanueva was twice-elected regional president of the
northern San Martin department and has been an influential
figure in the interior of Peru.
His leadership could bring needed political experience to
the Humala administration. Humala, a former military officer, is
often criticized for governing through an insular team of
technocrats and military officers.
"Throughout the Humala government there has been a real
deficit of politicians - people with political experience and
political skill," said political scientist Steven Levitsky. "But
Cesar Villanueva is a skilled politician."
Humala has seen his popularity fall nearly 30 percentage
points this year, with Peruvians polled saying he has not
fulfilled his campaign promises.