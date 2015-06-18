LIMA, June 18 Peru's opposition lawmakers pushed through a law on Thursday that eliminates mandatory deductions from twice-annual worker bonuses to fund pension and healthcare programs, scoring another legislative victory against President Ollanta Humala.

Humala vetoed the measure Tuesday but Congress opted to override his decision with a new vote on Thursday.

The law passed 87-22 in Peru's single-chamber Congress and will go into force next year unless the Constitutional Court steps in. The state medical program EsSalud said it would take legal action.

Humala's government said the measure would strip $4.5 billion in expected funding for the state pension system and erase $285 million in annual revenues for public health programs.

The fresh setback for Humala follows the opposition's blockage last week of a vote to grant his cabinet special powers for passing economic reforms.

Lawmakers refused to allow Finance Minister Alonso Segura to defend the deductions in a plenary session Thursday ahead of their vote.

"Health coverage will be seriously affected and it will open a large hole in the state pension system," Segura told reporters in the halls of Congress.

Peru has forecast a fiscal deficit equal to 2 percent of gross domestic product in 2015.

Humala had proposed extending a temporary exemption of the deductions this year to spur consumer spending and economic growth, which has slowed sharply in the past year.

But the opposition went further by eliminating the deductions altogether, arguing state pension and health systems have plenty of resources but manage them poorly.

"Congress has not allowed itself to be manipulated by the alarmist message of the government," said opposition lawmaker Victor Andres Belaunde.

The law is popular as it allows Peruvians to take home a larger portion of twice-annual bonuses. Workers in Peru earn bonuses the size of their monthly earnings in July and December to mark the country's independence and Christmas.

Four private pension funds, the biggest source of investment capital in Peru, are also partly funded through the deductions and may see their revenue streams hit.

Humala's popularity has sunk to its lowest in his four-year term. His support in Congress has also slipped and opposition lawmakers loyal to jailed ex-president Alberto Fujimori now make up the largest voting bloc.

Humala is barred from running for a new term next year and his party has yet to announce a candidate. (Reporting By Marco Aquino, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Diane Craft)