By Marco Aquino
LIMA, June 18 Peru's opposition lawmakers pushed
through a law on Thursday that eliminates mandatory deductions
from twice-annual worker bonuses to fund pension and healthcare
programs, scoring another legislative victory against President
Ollanta Humala.
Humala vetoed the measure Tuesday but Congress opted to
override his decision with a new vote on Thursday.
The law passed 87-22 in Peru's single-chamber Congress and
will go into force next year unless the Constitutional Court
steps in. The state medical program EsSalud said it would take
legal action.
Humala's government said the measure would strip $4.5
billion in expected funding for the state pension system and
erase $285 million in annual revenues for public health
programs.
The fresh setback for Humala follows the opposition's
blockage last week of a vote to grant his cabinet special powers
for passing economic reforms.
Lawmakers refused to allow Finance Minister Alonso Segura to
defend the deductions in a plenary session Thursday ahead of
their vote.
"Health coverage will be seriously affected and it will open
a large hole in the state pension system," Segura told reporters
in the halls of Congress.
Peru has forecast a fiscal deficit equal to 2 percent of
gross domestic product in 2015.
Humala had proposed extending a temporary exemption of the
deductions this year to spur consumer spending and economic
growth, which has slowed sharply in the past year.
But the opposition went further by eliminating the
deductions altogether, arguing state pension and health systems
have plenty of resources but manage them poorly.
"Congress has not allowed itself to be manipulated by the
alarmist message of the government," said opposition lawmaker
Victor Andres Belaunde.
The law is popular as it allows Peruvians to take home a
larger portion of twice-annual bonuses. Workers in Peru earn
bonuses the size of their monthly earnings in July and December
to mark the country's independence and Christmas.
Four private pension funds, the biggest source of investment
capital in Peru, are also partly funded through the deductions
and may see their revenue streams hit.
Humala's popularity has sunk to its lowest in his four-year
term. His support in Congress has also slipped
and opposition lawmakers loyal to jailed ex-president Alberto
Fujimori now make up the largest voting bloc.
Humala is barred from running for a new term next year and
his party has yet to announce a candidate.
