LIMA, July 6 Peruvian police captured 11 Shining
Path rebels and freed 10 children thought to be in combat
training, President Ollanta Humala said on Friday after a string
of military setbacks and a week of anti-mining violence.
The military offensive, which was continuing, was a small
victory for Humala, a former army officer who has struggled to
stamp out what remains of the 30-year-old insurgency and retake
control of a lawless bundle of jungle valleys in southeastern
Peru where the rebels traffic cocaine.
"The important thing is that this operation has allowed us
to rescue these kids," Humala said on local television in
reference to children rebels allegedly kidnap to turn into
insurgents. "We will continue to gather intelligence to do these
surgical strikes with trained personnel to get these kinds of
results."
The raid on a jungle camp near San Martin de Pangoa, 280
miles (450km) east of Lima was the army's first sign of success
since it was embarrassed in April when rebels brazenly kidnapped
and later freed 36 natural gas workers, shot down a helicopter
and killed six security agents.
By personally announcing the capture of the rebels, Humala
deflected attention away from a week of deadly protests against
a $5 billion gold mine proposed by U.S.-based Newmont Mining
in the northern region of Cajamarca.
Humala stayed silent for much of this week as five
protesters were killed in clashes with police. He was criticized
by lawmakers from the left, right and even his own vice
president, Marisol Espinoza, for failing to avert violence in an
eight-month controversy over what would be the biggest mine in
Peruvian history.
Opponents of the Newmont mine say it would cause pollution,
hurt water supplies and fail to generate enough local economic
benefits. Humala has backed the project as a generator of
thousands of jobs and enormous tax revenues.
Five lawmakers who left Humala's Gana Peru party in the past
few weeks over ideological differences have urged Prime Minister
Oscar Valdes and Interior Minister Wilver Calle, both former
military officers, to quit.
Humala did not say if he would shuffle his Cabinet soon but
instead appealed for calm and said he had asked a prominent
Roman Catholic leader to mediate the mine dispute.
"We profoundly lament the loss of human life ... We also
want to be critical of the actions of some police officer who
may have erred in their duty to prevent violence," Humala said.
Official data shows at least 15 people have died during
Humala's term in protests over natural resources, compared with
174 who were killed in similar circumstances from 2006 to 2011
when Alan Garcia was president.
Hundreds of social conflicts over the spoils of natural
resources, as well as a string of brazen attacks by a small but
more assertive Shining Path, sunk Humala's popularity rating to
below 50 percent for the first time of his term in June.
The rebels, who are too weak to threaten the government,
went into the cocaine-trafficking business after the founders of
the group were arrested in the early 1990s. The valleys where
they operate - known as the VRAEM - contain natural gas reserves
and pipeline that are central to the country's energy security.
The Shining Path, or Sendero Luminoso in Spanish, started a
war to overthrow the state in 1980, and some 70,000 people were
killed in the conflict. In the past three years, some 60
security agents have died in skirmishes with what remains of the
rebels.
