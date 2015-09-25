LIMA, Sept 25 Peru's President Ollanta Humala on
Friday sought a last-minute compromise with Congress on a bill
that aims to clear the way for state-owned energy company
Petroperu to control the country's biggest oil block.
Humala asked the opposition-controlled Congress to modify
the legislation to make clear that Petroperu would only
be able to operate block 192 after a contract with Pacific
Exploration and Production Corp expires.
It was unclear if lawmakers who overwhelmingly passed the
bill earlier this month would incorporate Humala's proposal or
vote to pass it into law unchanged.
Peru awarded Pacific a two-year service contract in August
after an auction for a 30-year concession failed to draw any
bids amid slumping oil prices and tensions with local
communities.
Critics said the government should have transferred the
block to Petroperu so the state firm could return to upstream
activities. Petroperu has mainly refined, transported and
commercialized oil for the past two decades.
Humala's decision to send the bill back to Congress came
three weeks after it passed 71-10 and within hours of a deadline
that would have allowed it to become law.
Energy and Mines Minister Rosa Maria Ortiz had called the
legislation "unconstitutional" and "a horrible signal to
investors" before its passage.
The bill does not propose changing Pacific's contract but
would modify a law that Humala had interpreted as barring
Petroperu from investing in oil production while a $3.5 billion
expansion of its main refinery is ongoing.
Pacific has declined to comment on oil block 192.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Richard Chang)