By Patricia Velez

LIMA, July 17 President Ollanta Humala has begun sounding out replacements for his prime minister as part of an expected Cabinet shuffle designed to calm a wave of violent anti-mining protests, a politician who declined the job said on Tuesday.

Martin Vizcarra, president of the southern region of Moquegua, told Reuters he was offered the post after meeting with Humala on Monday but that he doesn't plan to accept it.

"The offer is flattering but I'm going to stay in my current job," Vizcarra said. He did not name other politicians who Humala's office was considering for the job of prime minister.

The office of Prime Minister Oscar Valdes was not available to comment. But one government official who declined to be identified said Valdes would leave in a matter of days.

Critics have blamed Valdes for a crackdown on protesters against Newmont Mining's $5 billion Conga project in the northern region of Cajamarca that killed five people this month.

Prominent members of Congress have called for Valdes to step down and say the government should emphasize mediation instead of force to solve environmental disputes.

Vizcarra was part of a negotiation team that resolved disputes over water and forged community backing last week for Anglo American's $3 billion Quellaveco copper mine.

Construction on the Quellaveco mine in the world's No. 2 copper producer is likely to start this year and would allow Humala to claim a victory after failing to curb eight months of protests against the Conga project.

Peruvian leaders often shuffle their Cabinets on July 28, Peruvian Independence Day, which also will mark the anniversary of Humala's first year in office.

Humala replaced half his Cabinet in December, when he promoted Valdes from interior minister to prime minister to reflect a less tolerant approach to protests.

Humala's approval rating has hit a new low of 40 percent, a poll showed on Sunday, as he struggles to avert anti-mining violence in rural provinces that say they have been left behind by Peru's decade-long economic boom. (Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Terry Wade and Xavier Briand)