LIMA, July 23 President Ollanta Humala will shuffle his Cabinet later on Monday, Health Minister Alberto Tejada told local radio after meeting with Prime Minister Oscar Valdes, who is widely expected to be replaced.

Valdes, a former army officer, led a crackdown on protesters opposed to Newmont Mining's $5 billion Conga project in the northern region of Cajamarca that killed five people this month.

Prominent members of Congress have called for Valdes to step down and say the government should emphasize mediation instead of force to solve environmental disputes. (Reporting By Patricia Velez)