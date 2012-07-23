LIMA, July 23 President Ollanta Humala will
shuffle his Cabinet later on Monday, Health Minister Alberto
Tejada told local radio after meeting with Prime Minister Oscar
Valdes, who is widely expected to be replaced.
Valdes, a former army officer, led a crackdown on protesters
opposed to Newmont Mining's $5 billion Conga project in
the northern region of Cajamarca that killed five people this
month.
Prominent members of Congress have called for Valdes to step
down and say the government should emphasize mediation instead
of force to solve environmental disputes.
(Reporting By Patricia Velez)