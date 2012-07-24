* Ministers of finance, mining retained
* Humala's approval rating at new low of 40 pct
* Second Cabinet shuffle of one-year-old term
By Marco Aquino and Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, July 23 President Ollanta Humala named the
justice minister and well-known human rights lawyer, Juan
Jimenez, as prime minister on Monday as the Peruvian leader
shuffled his Cabinet to try to calm a wave of violent
anti-mining protests.
Jimenez, 47, replaced Oscar Valdes, a former army officer
who led a crackdown on protesters opposed to Newmont Mining's
$5 billion Conga project in the northern region of
Cajamarca that killed five people this month.
Humala reappointed Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla, a
favorite of investors, and Mines and Energy Minister Jorge
Merino, who oversees a $50 billion pipeline of investments in
one of the world's top exporters of minerals.
A former soldier and hard-line leftist, Humala now defends
foreign investment and has sought to push ahead with big mining
projects in one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies.
But he has faced stiff resistance from poor rural
communities left behind by a decade-long boom. The Cabinet
overhaul marked the second time in his year-old term that
widespread disputes over natural resources prompted the ouster
of his prime minister.
Peruvian leaders often shuffle their Cabinets on July 28,
Peruvian Independence Day, which will also mark the anniversary
of Humala's first year in office. Humala's approval rating fell
to a new low of 40 percent this month, according to an Ipsos
poll.
"This will be a Cabinet of dialogue," Jimenez said in his
first speech as prime minister. "We will move closer to the
people. We will readdress the issue of social conflicts in
Peru."
Humala, who took office vowing to cut the poverty rate from
30 percent by ramping up social spending and backing big
business, brought in six new ministers to his 19-member Cabinet
on Monday. He named Eda Rivas, wh o had been Jimenez's deputy in
the Justice Ministry, as the new justice minister.
Wilfredo Pedraza, who used to run Peru's prisons, was named
interior minister. Petro Cateriano, a lawyer, was put in charge
of defense. Both will try to help Humala gain control over a
remote bundle of valleys known as the VRAE that is rife with
cocaine traffickers and remnant bands of Shining Path rebels in
the globe's No. 1 grower of coca.
Jimenez emphasized the government would push hard to stop
any rebirth of political groups linked to old Shining Path
members.
NEED FOR CONSENSUS
Promoting Jimenez, who served as vice justice minister in
the government that led Peru's transition to democracy in 2000,
may help Humala overcome criticism that his government developed
a militant, authoritarian streak under Valdes.
Leading members of Congress had called on Valdes to step
down and say the government should emphasize mediation instead
of force to solve environmental disputes.
But a Jimenez-led Cabinet may not pacify regional government
leaders who have led anti-mining protests and say Humala has
turned his back on the rural poor who voted for him by
abandoning his leftist ideals and drifting to the right.
Jimenez backed Humala's decision to suspend civil liberties
in Cajamarca, where human rights groups have sharply criticized
the government's use of force.
Humala replaced half of his Cabinet in December, when he
promoted Valdes from interior minister to prime minister as he
sought to quell protests with a firmer, more law-and-order tone
that irked the left.
"Humala needs to do more to unite Peruvians and clearly
explain to people who voted from him why he has changed," said
Santiago Pedraglio, a politics professor at Lima's Catholic
University. "He has to avoid authoritarianism. He cannot become
a polarizing force, but instead needs to try to forge
consensus."
