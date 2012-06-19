* Minister of women says unborn babies at risk
* Protesters want Newmont's $4.8 bln Conga project canceled
By Terry Wade
LIMA, June 19 Peru threatened to arrest pregnant
women who marched o n T uesday against a $4.8 billion gold mine,
prompting critics to ridicule the government over its latest
heavy-handed tactic to quash anti-mining protests.
Ana Jara, Peru's minister of women and vulnerable
populations, said pregnant protesters would be putting their
unborn babies at risk by going to a rally against the mine
U.S.-based Newmont plans to build in the northern region
of Cajamarca. She accused organizers of using pregnant women as
shields to prevent police from breaking up protests now
stretching into their 20th day.
In spite Jara's warning, dozens of expecting mothers marched
in the northern region of Cajamarca on Tuesday, joining other
protesters who say the mine would hurt water supplies and cause
pollution.
President Ollanta Humala, a former military officer, took
office in July urging mediation to calm hundreds of disputes
nationwide over the spoils of natural resources that could delay
billions in investments. But he has rankled lawmakers who say he
has become impatient with intransigent protesters and too
willing to rely on a firm hand to maintain order.
"The participation of pregnant women in public protests is
intolerable and cannot be justified ... this puts the body and
the health of the fetus at risk," Jara said on RPP radio.
She said the penal code carries a sanction of three years in
prison for people who mistreat an unborn baby. Peru, like many
primarily Catholic Latin American countries, has strict laws
against abortion in most cases.
"We aren't going to sit here and do nothing ... we have
coordinated with the attorney general's office to guarantee the
integrity of the babies," she said.
The company has said it was willing to improve its
environmental mitigation plan for the mine, which Humala says
would generate thousands of jobs and enormous tax revenues in
one of the world's top metals exporters.
Work on the mine has been stalled since November, but the
company is expected to announce plans to move ahead with the
project sometime this month.
The government has tried to isolate the protesters as
far-left "extremists." Jara was teased over her comments by many
who sympathized with the women's right to march.
"Minister Jara: If I'm ovulating and participate in a march,
would I also be committing a crime by putting a possible
conception at risk?" tweeted Maritza Espinoza, a journalist who
tweets as @mareshu.
Others quickly sent around a link to a video showing
Humala's wife, Nadine Heredia, speaking at a political rally for
her husband while six-months pregnant.
"It's a crime!" journalist Gerardo Cardenas, who tweets as
@Gerardo_M, said today of Heredia's 2010 speech.
Some critics said that, according to Jara's logic, pregnant
women should be prohibited from walking on the street because
they might get hit by a car and hurt their fetus.
Humala's government has struggled to calm some 250 disputes
over natural resources in Peru and at times has suspended
freedom of assembly in a bid to end anti-mining protests. His
approval rating fell to 45 percent this month, below 50 percent
for the first time ever as he tries to manage the disputes.
Police last month arrested a provincial mayor for leading a
protest against global miner Xstrata in the southern
region of Cusco. The mayor was jailed for several days before
the judiciary ordered he be freed, saying he had been wrongfully
imprisoned. Justice Minister Juan Jimenez criticized his
release.
At least 10 people have died in disputes over natural
resources since Humala took office in July. At least 174 people
died in similar protests during the government of his
predecessor, Alan Garcia.
(Reporting By Terry Wade; Editing by Marguerita Choy)