* Two ministers were due in Congress this weekend
* Armed forces battling to retake valleys from rebels
* More changes possible in Humala's cabinet
(Adds background, quote from prime minister, opposition
lawmaker)
By Marco Aquino
LIMA, May 10 Peru's defense and interior
ministers resigned on Thursday after clashes between armed
forces and Shining Path rebels provoked public outcry over
security strategy, opening the door to further cabinet changes.
Opposition lawmakers called for the resignations after 10
soldiers and police died in recent weeks in a string of jungle
valleys where rebels traffic cocaine and last month took 36
natural gas workers hostage.
"Recent events have led me to make this decision so that our
government, our national representation and the people are
united around our law enforcement and give them the support they
need to successfully meet this new threat of narcotics-related
crime," Alberto Otarola, the defense minister, told reporters.
Lawmakers confirmed the resignation of Interior Minister
Daniel Lozada. They had said Congress had enough votes to oust
the two ministers, who had been scheduled to appear before
lawmakers on Saturday.
Congressional support to remove the ministers is a blow to
President Ollanta Humala. His Gana Peru, or Win Peru, party does
not have a majority in Congress but has been able to pass laws
promised during his campaign, including raising taxes on mining
firms, by forming coalitions.
Prime Minister Oscar Valdes said earlier he would ask Humala
to consider whether he should remain in his post if lawmakers
removed the two ministers.
"I have put my resignation in the president's hands," Valdes
told local television before the ministers resigned.
Humala, who abandoned his one-time leftist rhetoric and has
governed from the center since taking office in July, was
traveling to South Korea on a trip to promote investment in
Peru's fast-growing economy.
He tapped fellow former army officer Valdes to lead a new
Cabinet in December to reflect a tougher line on law and order
following anti-mining protests in the rural North.
SHINING PATH RESURGENCE
Humala also has made ending the 40-year-old Shining Path
insurgency a priority and deployed more troops to south-central
Peru to respond to last month's kidnapping.
Critics say Peru's armed forces are not prepared to take on
the rebels, who said they had captured and released the natural
gas workers merely to lure soldiers into an ambush.
Shining Path no longer threatens state stability and had not
staged a large-scale kidnapping since 2003. Its Maoist founders
were captured in the early 1990s.
But small rebel units remain active and have aligned with
drug traffickers in the world's No. 1 cocaine exporter. Securing
the area is important for Humala's economic plans as
construction is scheduled to start on a natural gas pipeline
that will feed a petrochemical complex on the Pacific coast.
Cries for the resignations of the defense and interior
ministers, who oversee counter-insurgency strategy, grew louder
after a police helicopter crashed due to apparent mechanical
failure on Wednesday, killing one.
"These ministers have failed," said opposition lawmaker
Carlos Bruce, "and our soldiers keep getting killed."
(Reporting by Marco Aquino, Patricia Velez, Dante Alva and
Caroline Stauffer; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Eric
Walsh and Bill Trott)