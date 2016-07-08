LIMA, July 8 Centrist Peruvian President-elect Pedro Pablo Kuczynski will appoint Fernando Zavala, the outgoing chief executive of a beer company, to be his prime minister when he takes office on July 28, a source said on Friday.

Zavala, a 45-year-old trained economist, has headed Peru's biggest brewery, Union de Cervecerias Peruanas Backus Y Johnston SAA , for the past three years. He was finance minister for a year starting in 2005 when Kuczynski served as ex-president Alejandro Toledo's prime minister. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Matthew Lewis)