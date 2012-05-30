* Humala cracks down in mineral resource conflicts
* Riot police storm mayor's office in Cusco region
* Critics say his government too confrontational
By Terry Wade and Marco Aquino
LIMA, May 30 Peruvian police on Wednesday
arrested the mayor leading a protest against global miner
Xstrata, as President Ollanta Humala cracks down hard to end
conflicts over natural resources.
In an unusual display of force, dozens of riot police in
helmets and carrying plastic shields stormed the municipal
building in the town of Espinar in the mountainous southern
region of Cusco to pull Mayor Oscar Mollohuanca from his office.
Politicians, some from within Humala's own party, said the
government's authoritarian tactics had scuttled mediation
efforts in a poor town where residents complain of being left
behind by the country's decade-long boom.
"The detention of the mayor is a huge worry because it has
ruined the dialogue process," congresswoman Veronika Mendoza, a
legislator from Humala's Gana Peru party, said on Canal N
television.
Humala, a former military officer, took office in July
urging mediation to calm hundreds of disputes nationwide over
the spoils of natural resources. But critics say he has become
impatient with intransigent protesters and too willing to rely
on a firm hand to maintain order.
RALLIES FOR AND AGAINST
Widespread conflicts over mineral resources threaten to
delay billions of dollars in investments in a sector that drives
60 percent of exports in Peru's fast-growing economy. On
Thursday, people are planning a rally in Cajamarca against a
$4.8 billion gold mine planned by U.S.-based Newmont - a
day after thousands marched in favor of the mine.
Protests on Monday in Espinar turned violent, killing two
people and injuring at least 50. The government then invoked
emergency rules that suspend freedom of assembly in a bid to end
the protests.
At least 10 people have died in disputes over natural
resources since Humala took office in July. At least 174 people
died in similar protests during the government of his
predecessor, Alan Garcia.
Protesters in Espinar say Xstrata's Tintaya copper
mine causes pollution and want the company to boost financial
donations it makes to the local government of Espinar to 30
percent of pre-tax profits.
The company has rejected those demands, saying it already
gives 3 percent of pre-tax profits to the municipality and that
those donations would increase by two-thirds once its $1.5
billion expansion to the Tintaya mine, called Antapaccay, opens
in August.
Xstrata is also working on its $4.2 billion Las Bambas
project in southern Peru. It would produce an average of 400,000
tonnes of copper concentrate plus gold, silver and molybdenum
byproducts. The company's website says it should open by the end
of 2014.
Prime Minister Oscar Valdes, also a former military officer,
said the environmental concerns over Tintaya were trumped up and
that Espinar's mayor had walked away from earlier negotiation
efforts.
The government's tough line has annoyed residents and police
have struggled to clear the streets in Espinar. He denied the
government was being confrontational.
"Order must be re-established," Valdes said. "The Humala
government is always willing to dialogue."
He blamed far-left ideologues for fomenting the protests.
"One thing is to dialogue. Another thing is to permit
vandalism," Valdes said.
Jorge Acurio, the president of the region of Cusco, said
that there was no chance to negotiate a settlement so long as
the mayor was being held.
"I demand the mayor be freed. How can we hold a dialogue
without him? Who are we going to talk to? I was supposed to be
the host of the mediation process."
Cusco is a traditional stronghold of Humala, and protesters
there have accused him of abandoning his leftist roots and
cozying up to foreign investors.
Members of Humala's Cabinet said they were unwilling to
travel to Espinar to hold negotiations without more assurances
that it was secure.
"The people in Espinar are peaceful. Espinar is tranquil,"
Mollohuanca said on Wednesday before he was detained.
