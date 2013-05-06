Position: President of the Central Bank of Peru
Incumbent: Julio Velarde
Date of Birth: June 30, 1952
Term: Velarde was reappointed to head the central bank by
President Ollanta Humala in 2011. He was first named to the post
in September 2006 by former President Alan Garcia.
Key Facts:
- Velarde has a doctorate in economics from Brown University
and has served as head of the economics faculty at Lima's
Pacifico University.
- Velarde first served on the central bank's board of
directors from 1990 to 1992 when conservative Alberto Fujimori
was president. He helped slay rampant hyper-inflation at a time
of financial chaos in Peru.
- Chairman of the Latin American Reserve Fund from 2004 to
2006, Velarde was also a member of Peru's central bank board of
directors from 2001 to 2003.
- Velarde is credited with helping Peru avoid deflation
during the 2009 global economic crisis, cutting interest rates
to an all-time low of 1.25 percent.
- Velarde raised the benchmark rate five times in 2011 to
4.25 percent to ward off creeping inflation expectations, but
has held the rate steady for the past two years as inflation has
been moderate and the economy has expanded near its potential.
- Velarde has led efforts to soften the impacts of heavy
capital inflows after stimulus measures abroad in recent years
have led investors to seek higher yields in Latin American
assets.
- In 2012 the central bank bought a record $13.85 billion on
the spot foreign exchange market as the Peruvian sol gained
nearly 6 percent to historic levels. The bank has also tightened
reserve requirements on banks and raised the foreign investment
ceiling for private pension funds several times.
- So far this year Velarde's central bank has pushed the sol
back more than 2 percent.