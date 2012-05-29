* March in Cajamarca supports Newmont project
* Xstrata opponents vow to continue protests in Cusco
* Newmont weighing future of $4.8 bln Conga mine
(Updates to show additional participation in protest)
LIMA, May 29 Thousands of Peruvians marched in
support of the country's biggest-ever mining project on Tuesday,
a day after the government implemented emergency powers to
control an anti-mining protest in the South that turned deadly.
The rally in the northern region of Cajamarca in favor of
Newmont Mining's $4.8 billion Conga project praised the
economic benefits of mining, a contrast to demonstrations in
Cusco against Xstrata's Tintaya mine in which two people
were killed.
The rallies are a reminder of the politically polarized
issue of mining in Peru, where 60 percent of rural citizens live
below the poverty line and say they have not benefited from a
decade-long commodities boom.
"This is a march for peace, for jobs and development that
the entire town is invited to participate in," Manuel Becerra
Vilchez, a representative of the private Antonio Guillermo
Urrelo University, told official news agency Andina.
Estimates range from several thousand to up to 10,000
participants in the protest.
The so-called Cajamarca Collective, led by pro-business
locals like Vilchez, aims to rally support for Conga before
other townspeople and local government officials opposed to
Peru's largest-ever mining project resume demonstrations on
Thursday.
Work has been stalled on Conga since environmental
demonstrations started in November. Newmont is expected to
decide next month whether to move forward with the mine after
the government and independent auditors said it must take more
environmental precautions that will increase costs.
President Ollanta Humala, who has vowed to resolve social
conflicts that threaten $50 billion in pledged private
investments in the country, has said Newmont should keep two of
four lakes it planned to destroy intact and build larger
reservoirs to increase water supplies.
The violence stemming from anti-mining protests in the
southern region of Cusco, however, threatens Humala's carefully
crafted image as a peacemaker who defends private investment
while also protecting the rural poor, who largely voted for him.
At least 10 people have died in disputes over natural
resources since Humala took office in July. Some 174 people died
in similar protests during the five-year term of his
predecessor, Alan Garcia.
Protesters say Xstrata's Tintaya copper mine, which has not
seen output affected by the demonstrations, has done little to
help Cusco's poor province of Espinar and causes pollution. At
least 50 people, 30 of them police officers, have been injured
in clashes.
Xstrata has said its voluntary contributions to the
province, equal to 3 percent of its pre-tax profits, are already
very generous and has pleaded for dialogue.
Humala on Monday enacted emergency measures to suspend
freedom of assembly in Espinar, enabling police to detain
protest leader Herbert Huaman on Tuesday.
Critics say Humala, a former military officer who also used
emergency decrees to restore order in Cajamarca in December, has
become too quick to rely on authoritarian tactics to restore
order, further exacerbating tensions in rural communities.
"We aren't going to stop the protests, they should stop the
emergency measures first," Huaman said on local television.
"President Humala, you have been a social crusader, but now
you have forgotten, brother, come and converse with us and
resolve this problem yourself," he said.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Terry Wade, Cynthia
Osterman and Eric Beech)