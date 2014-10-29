(Adds response from company, changes first sentence to reflect
that airport is inside of oil concession)
LIMA Oct 28 Hundreds of indigenous community
members took control of a small Amazonian airport inside Peru's
biggest oil block, tribal leaders said on Tuesday, part of a
dispute with Argentine energy firm Pluspetrol and the government
over pollution and use of local resources.
The airport, in the district of Andoas in Peru's northern
region of Loreto, was occupied by native communities late on
Monday, indigenous leaders Tedy Guerra and Aurelio Chino said in
a phone interview.
"Right now there are about 500 of us at the airport ...
flights have stopped," said Guerra, chief of the Nuevo Andoas
community.
He added there had not been any clashes with police, who
stepped aside.
The airport mainly hosts planes used by privately held
Pluspetrol, which operates the nearby oil block 1-AB. The field
produces between 15,000 and 17,000 barrels per day, or about a
quarter of Peru's relatively small output.
Protesters are considering seizing oil wells and valves if
the company does not respond to demands for negotiations, said
Guerra and Chino.
Guerra said the company has been using indigenous lands
without asking the communities or offering fair compensation,
and has been slow to clean up oil spills and leaks.
Pluspetrol said it signed an agreement with the community of
Nuevo Andoas in September for the use of a quarry, an
arrangement that a larger indigenous group later took issue
with.
"Pluspetrol...is making every effort to reestablish dialogue
with the community in order to overcome this impasse," the
company said in an emailed statement.
In April, Pluspetrol's output from 1-AB dropped after
different native communities took control of facilities for
about a week.
The two indigenous communities at the airport in Andoas -
Nuevo Andoas and Alianza Capaguari - are in one of three
Amazonian river basins that Peru placed under environmental
emergency in recent years due to oil pollution.
Chino, the president of an indigenous federation covering
the Pastaza River basin, said the emergency declarations and
ongoing talks with government officials have had little effect.
"Neither the government nor the company are cleaning up the
spills," Chino said. "All of these problems are building up."
Peru is rife with social conflicts, especially over natural
resources and environmental concerns.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj and Patricia Velez; Editing by Dan
Grebler and Ken Wills)