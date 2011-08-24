UPDATE 2-Diamond Offshore sees recovery when oil "well over $60"
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Adds details, background)
LIMA Aug 24 U.S.-based Duke Energy's (DUK.N) gas plant in Peru's Amazon was operating normally after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Pucallpa, near the Brazilian border, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
Maple gas and Southern Copper (SCCO.N) also said their operations had not been affected by the quake, which was felt in Peru's capital, Lima, 600 km (370 miles) away.
(Reporting by Patricia Velez, Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Adds details, background)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 Jean-Claude Juncker, the gaffe-prone head of the European Commission, on Monday highlighted the difficulty the EU has in dealing with the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan with a joke at its president's expense.
LUXEMBOURG, Feb 6 Luxembourg has started criminal proceedings in response to the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal, saying on Monday that regulators had been cheated by car manufacturers.