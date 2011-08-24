LIMA Aug 24 U.S.-based Duke Energy's (DUK.N) gas plant in Peru's Amazon was operating normally after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Pucallpa, near the Brazilian border, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Maple gas and Southern Copper (SCCO.N) also said their operations had not been affected by the quake, which was felt in Peru's capital, Lima, 600 km (370 miles) away.

(Reporting by Patricia Velez, Editing by Sandra Maler)