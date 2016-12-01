Dec 1 A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck southern Peru on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake's epicenter was located 28 miles (45 km) northwest of the town of Juliaca and was relatively shallow at 19.9 miles (32 km) below the Earth's surface. The USGS originally reported it as a magnitude 6.2. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Alistair Bell)