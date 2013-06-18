(Adds details from USGS, Peru safety officials)

LIMA, June 18 A moderate earthquake shook buildings in Peru's capital on Tuesday but there were no reported injuries or damage, Reuters witnesses and safety officials said.

Peru's geological survey recorded a 5.6 magnitude quake, while the USGS said it measured 4.6 and was centered on the floor of the Pacific Ocean about 35 kilometers (21 miles) west of Lima. (Reporting by Terry Wade and Omar Mariluz in Lima; Editing by Will Dunham)