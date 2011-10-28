* Mining companies operating normally
* Isolated losses of power, cellphone signal in Ica
* No tsunami warnings issued for Pacific coast
LIMA, Oct 28 A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck
off the coast of southern Peru on Friday, shaking buildings in
Lima and injuring 16 people near the city of Ica.
Officials said there were no deaths or major damages,
though at least two adobe brick homes were knocked down.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, initially
reported to have a magnitude of 7, was centered under the sea
31 miles (50 km) southwest of Ica, near where a devastating
magnitude 8 quake killed more than 500 people in 2007.
Officials at two local hospitals said they had treated 16
patients on Friday for bruises and fractures caused by falling
debris.
RPP radio reported that people in cities along the southern
coast ran out of their homes and into the streets during the
shaking.
Damages appeared to be limited to a loss of cellphone
signals, isolated electricity outages in Ica, and a secondary
road that was blocked by debris.
Buildings shook in the capital of Lima, about 185 miles
(300 km) north of Ica, but business quickly returned to normal
and no tsunami warnings were issued for the Pacific coast.
Shougang Hierro Peru, an iron ore producer that runs the
mine closest to the epicenter, said it suffered no damages from
the quake.
Southern Copper (SCCO.N), a major global mining company,
said it was operating normally. Most other major mines in Peru,
a leading global metals exporter, are located farther away from
the quake zone.
(Reporting by Lima newsroom; editing by Anthony Boadle)