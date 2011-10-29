* 83 people injured, 128 houses destroyed or uninhabitable
* Mining companies operating normally
* Isolated losses of power, cellphone signals in Ica
* No tsunami warnings issued for Pacific coast
LIMA, Oct 29 A magnitude 6.9 earthquake that
struck off the coast of southern Peru on Friday shook buildings
in Lima and injured 83 people near the city of Ica, civil
defense officials said on Saturday.
At least 88 homes were destroyed and another 40 were
declared uninhabitable as a result of the quake, though no
deaths were reported and big mines in the region continued to
operate normally.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, initially
reported at a magnitude of 7, was centered under the sea 31
miles (50 km) southwest of Ica, near where a devastating
magnitude 8 quake killed more than 500 people in 2007.
Those injured in Friday's quake were mainly treated for
bruises and fractures caused by falling debris.
Lost cellphone signals and isolated electricity outages
were reported in Ica, and a secondary road was blocked by
debris.
Buildings shook in the capital of Lima, about 185 miles
(300 km) north of Ica, but business quickly returned to normal
and no tsunami warnings were issued for the Pacific coast.
Shougang Hierro Peru, an iron ore producer that runs the
mine closest to the epicenter, said it suffered no damage from
the quake.
Southern Copper (SCCO.N), a major global mining company,
said it was operating normally. Most other major mines in Peru,
a leading global metals exporter, are located farther away from
the quake zone.
(Reporting by Lima newsroom; Editing by Paul Simao)