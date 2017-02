LIMA Aug 24 The main oil pipeline in Pucallpa was transporting crude normally after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the Amazon town on Wednesday, said a representative from Ganso Azul, the company that operates the pipeline.

"Everything's fine, oil is arriving from Iquitos to Pucallpa, shipments are on time," said Enrique Pena from Pucallpa.

The quake, Peru's strongest since 2007, was felt in Peru's capital, Lima, 370 miles (600 km) away, but no damage has been reported. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Peter Cooney)