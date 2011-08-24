LIMA, Aug 24 No damage was reported to Southern Copper's ( SCCO.N ) mining operations after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck a remote region of the Amazon on Wednesday, Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez said.

The quake shook buildings in the Peruvian capital, Lima, 600 kilometers (370 miles) away but there have been no damage reports from the Andean country. (Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Dale Hudson)