* Companies say production, transport operations normal
* Peru is world's No. 2 copper producer, No. 6 in gold
By Patricia Velez and Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, Aug 24 Mining and energy operations in
Peru, which exports metals and natural gas, were not affected
by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit a remote part of the
country's Amazon region on Wednesday.
The quake's epicenter was near the town of Pucallpa, which
lies some 600 km (370 miles) from the capital of Lima in a
sparsely populated central-eastern region close to the
Brazilian border, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
"The earthquake was strongly felt but operations are
normal," a source at Maple Energy Public Ltd Co MPLE.L said
of the company's oil refining and natural gas facilities in the
area.
Similar reports were given by other mining and energy
companies. Earthquake-prone Peru is a leading metals exporter,
but the region near the epicenter is not a mining area.
Pucallpa's main oil pipeline was reported to be functioning
normally after the quake. One seismologist said the quake's
depth -- 145 km (90 miles) -- meant serious damage was less
likely.
Major mining company Southern Copper (SCCO.N) said none of
its operations in Peru were affected.
The quake shook buildings in Lima but there have been no
damage reports from the Andean country.
"We are operating normally," Southern Copper Chief
Executive Oscar Gonzalez told Reuters by telephone.
There were no reports of damage to any other mines.
Telephone lines were down in the area where the quake hit,
but local media said no serious damage or injuries had yet come
to light.
"There is natural gas production, and processing plants, in
that part of Peru," said John van Schaik, global oil director
for Medley Global Advisors, the New York-based consultancy.
"Any shock of this magnitude could cause pipelines and
tanks to rupture, but for now it looks like this will have no
impact on the international market," he added.
Southern Copper is the mining division of Mexican company
Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX), which also owns copper mines in
Mexico in the United States and transportation and
infrastructure businesses.
(Reporting by Patricia Velez in Lima and Mica Rosenberg in
Mexico City, writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Jim
Marshall)